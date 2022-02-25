Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.42% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL opened at $99.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.