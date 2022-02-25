Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 5.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 5,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 697,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.