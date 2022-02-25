Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $13.71 million and $276,455.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

