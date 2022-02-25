Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1,268.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 15.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 10.4% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,077,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.66 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.