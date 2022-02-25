Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as high as C$5.90. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 371,666 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

