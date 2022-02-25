Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 5.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 1,215,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,528,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$631.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

