Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of Grand Canyon Education worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $86.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

