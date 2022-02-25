Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down to $34.54

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.54, but opened at $32.81. Granite Construction shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 3,445 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,734,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 387.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 69,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.