Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.95. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $594.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

