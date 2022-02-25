Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,039.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $846,508.95 and approximately $6,039.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.53 or 0.07097925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.28 or 1.00227197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048536 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

