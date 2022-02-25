Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gray Television updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 65.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gray Television by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

