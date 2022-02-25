Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 193.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

