Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,967,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 338,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 264,032 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,739,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT opened at $29.75 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

