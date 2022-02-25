Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.60

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.60 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 146.39 ($1.99), with a volume of 1069646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.80 ($1.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Martin McAdam acquired 5,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,975.93).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

