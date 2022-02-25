Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 1,243 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Clark Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $303,092.48.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 243,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

