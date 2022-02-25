Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 717,040 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The firm has a market cap of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $672,300. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

