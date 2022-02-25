Grin Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $1.85 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,884,600 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

