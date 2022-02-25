Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $140.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

