Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 31,088 shares.The stock last traded at $211.32 and had previously closed at $207.68.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.