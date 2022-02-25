Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 31,088 shares.The stock last traded at $211.32 and had previously closed at $207.68.
ASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.05.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
