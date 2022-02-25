Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

