Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $39,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $273,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 762,998 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.04 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

