GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 7.5%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.03). 15,670,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 15,669,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.74 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £28.96 million and a PE ratio of -18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.77.
GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)
