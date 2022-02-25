GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Up 7.5%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.03). 15,670,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 15,669,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.74 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £28.96 million and a PE ratio of -18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.77.

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

