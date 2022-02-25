Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

