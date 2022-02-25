Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

