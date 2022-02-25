Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

