Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.17

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.17 and traded as high as C$36.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 900 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GCG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.17. The firm has a market cap of C$977.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.