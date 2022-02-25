Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 18,984 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Core Laboratories worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

