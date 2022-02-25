Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 31,294 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

