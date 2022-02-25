Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,058 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $52.58 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

