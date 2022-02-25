Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,186 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

