Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 30.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 81,586 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

