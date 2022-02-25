Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP opened at $663.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $585.03 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,033.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

