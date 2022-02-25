Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2,571.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

