Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

