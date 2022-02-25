Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,372 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

