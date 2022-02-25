Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,239 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 383.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 151.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

