Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,695 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

