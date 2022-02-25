Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.