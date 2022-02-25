Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.60 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.