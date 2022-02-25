Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $11,502,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $62.10 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.