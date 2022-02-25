Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 8.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 643.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 187,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

