Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.08 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

