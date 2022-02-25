Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 58.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 118,098 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BILI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.32.
Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
