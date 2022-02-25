Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

