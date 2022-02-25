Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.23 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

