Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $979.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.52. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.