Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

