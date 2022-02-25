Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,204 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 279.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

