Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,920 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Essent Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.