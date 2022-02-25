Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,891 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

